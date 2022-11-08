DU PG Admissions 2022: Revised seat matrix released 

Candidates can check the revised seat matrix at the official website - admissions.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) Monday released the revised seat matrix for admissions to postgraduate programmes at the university. Candidates can check the revised seat matrix at the official website – admissions.uod.ac.in

Candidates have to log in to their dashboard to give their revised preferences for the departments/~olleges latest by Sunday, November 13, 5 pm.

DU Admissions 2022 | Over 23,000 students applied for upgrade, says official

“The Preferences submitted by the candidates will become the basis for provisional allocations of seats. During this Preference Change window, candidates who wish to update their marks, can also do so,” the official notice reads.

The DUET PG examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 2, and 21. The result has not been announced yet.