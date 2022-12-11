DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release third merit list tomorrow

DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University will tomorrow release the third merit list for postgraduate courses. Interested students will be able to check the list at the official website — admissions.uod.ac.in.

DU Admissions 2022 | Delhi University opens marks update window for postgraduate students

According to the official schedule released by the University of Delhi, the third list will be released on December 12. After this, candidates will have time from 10 am of December 13 till 11:59 pm of December 14 to apply against the third list. Following this, colleges and departments will have time from 10 am of December 13 till 1 pm of December 15 to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the third merit list.

Candidates will have time till 11:59 pm 0f December 15 to complete their payment against the third merit list.

As of now, the university has not clarified whether or not any further merit lists will be released. The varsity will announce any further merit lists if any seats remain vacant in departments and colleges after the admission process of the third merit list is concluded.

While this year, the admissions for PG courses was conducted through an entrance exam (DUET), but from next year, the varsity will adopt the Common University Entrance Test, Postgraduate (CUET PG).