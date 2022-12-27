DU PG Admissions 2022: Admission process begins against 5th merit list

DU PG Admissions 2022: Delhi University (DU) today started its admission process on the basis of the 5th merit list which is displayed on the website. Candidates can check the 5th merit list can visit the official website of DU — admission.uod.ac.in and check the list.

The verification process will be carried on till December 29 and the payment gateway will be open till December 30.

DU PG Admissions 2022: How to apply?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of DU — admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2 : Click on the PG Admission portal and login through the registered email ID.

Step 3 : Fill in the form and upload the required documents.

Step 4 : Pay the fees and submit the application form.

Step 5 : Download the admission letter and take a printout for further requirements.

The admission process will be done for consecutive two days, today and tomorrow. Candidates who are shortlisted visit the official website and register themselves and submit the required documents.