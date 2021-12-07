DU PG admissions 2021: Third merit list to release today

The University of Delhi (DU) has started releasing the third merit list for the postgraduate admissions 2021. Departments and colleges under the varsity will verify and approve admissions between December 8 and December 10. Candidates can check the merit list on the university website – du.ac.in.

The third merit list was scheduled to be released on December 3 but the authorities had rescheduled it after extending the round 2 admission deadline. Candidates can apply for admission against the third merit list from 10 am on December 8 to 11:59 pm on December 9.

How to check DU PG admission list 2021:

Step 1: Visit official portal admisison.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PG Admission List’ link under the ‘Postgraduate Admission’ section

Step 3: Open the merit list link for relevant course under Third Admission List

Step 4: The DU PG admission list will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and check by searching roll number

Payment against the first merit list can be made till December 11. The selected candidates will have to log in to the PG admission portals, select programmes and preference of colleges. The university will release three merit lists for PG admission this year. According to the official notice, the classes for Delhi University PG courses will commence from December 1, 2021.

As per DU’s information bulletin, candidates will be considered for entrance-based admissions even if their qualifying exam results are awaited. But admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.