DU PG admissions 2021 schedule released, first list to be out on November 17

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission schedule for postgraduate (PG) courses. The schedule has been released for both merit-based and entrance exam based PG admissions. Candidates can check the entire schedule at admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the official notice by DU, the first merit list for PG admissions will be announced on November 17. Departments and colleges under the varsity will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee is November 23.

The second list will be displayed on November 26, 2021, and the departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from December 4 to December 6, 2021, and payment against the third merit list will be done till December 7, 2021.

The university will release three merit lists for PG admission this year, as per the schedule released. These allotment lists will be released for the PG admission process on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official notice, the classes for Delhi University PG courses will commence from December 1, 2021.

As per DU’s PG information bulletin, candidates will be considered for entrance-based admissions even if their qualifying exam results are awaited. But admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.