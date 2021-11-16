scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
DU PG admissions 2021: First merit list to release tomorrow

Departments and colleges under the varsity will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. Candidates can check the merit list on the university website - du.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
November 16, 2021 8:34:07 pm
Candidates can check the merit list on the university website - du.ac.in

DU PG admissions 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first merit list for the post-graduate admissions 2021. Departments and colleges under the varsity will verify and approve admissions between November 18 and 22. Candidates can check the merit list on the university website – du.ac.in

The last date for candidates to pay the admission fee under the first merit list is November 23. The university on November 12 had released both merit-based and entrance exam-based PG admission schedules

The second list will be displayed on November 26, and the departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list from December 4 to December 6, and payment against the third merit list will be done till December 7.

The university will release three merit lists for PG admission this year. According to the official notice, the classes for Delhi University PG courses will commence from December 1, 2021.

As per DU’s information bulletin, candidates will be considered for entrance-based admissions even if their qualifying exam results are awaited. But admission will be cancelled if the result is not submitted by the candidate till four days before the last date of admission.

