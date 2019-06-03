DU PG admissions 2019: Registration process to begin today; check eligibility criteria, entrance exam syllabus, other details

DU PG admissions 2019: The postgraduate admission of the University of Delhi (DU) will begin from Monday, June 3, 2019. The varsity offers courses in Master of Arts/ Master of Science (MA/ M.Sc), MA Hindi, M.Sc (Maths), MA Punjabi, M.Sc Maths, M.Sc Biochemistry, M.Phil, Ph.D. The registration for admission in the UG courses has already started last week.

The candidates will get a seat only on the basis of their performance in the DU entrance examination. This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance examinations for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions.

DU PG admissions 2019: Courses offered

PG courses at SOL

MA Hindi

MA History

MA Political Science

MA Sanskrit

PG courses at NCWEB

MA/ M.Sc Mathematics

MA Arabic

MA Bengali

MA English

MA Hindi

MA History

MA Persian

MA Philosophy

MA Political Science

MA Punjabi

MA Sanskrit

MA Urdu

Entrance exam pattern

The entrance examination will be of two hours consisting of 100 multiple choice questions. For every wrong answer, one marks will be deducted.

DU PG admissions: Entrance exam syllabus

MA East Asian Studies

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Knowledge of East Asia

MA Japanese

Aspects of grammar, kanji, vocabulary and expressions in the Japanese language

Few questions on general knowledge about Japan

MA Hindi- The paper will contain questions on History of Hindi literature and language

MSc Mathematics: The paper will contain questions on Mathematical Skills, Mathematics Education, General English Language, Reasoning and Mental Ability, General Awareness.

For details on course wise entrance exam syllabus and pattern, please visit the DU website.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the Bachelor’s programme can apply for the entrance examination. For category wise minimum marks requirement, please check the official notification.

Age limit: There is no prescribed age limit for the PG courses. For details, please check the official notification.

DU PG admissions 2019: Date and time

Commencement of online registration: June 3

PG entrance examination: June 3rd week

Entrance exam results: June 4th week

GD/ PI: June 4th week

First admission list: July first week

Commencement of classes: July 2nd week.

The admission process for the varsity undergraduate (UG) courses started on May 30, 2019. The first cut-off is likely to be released on June 20, 2019.

DU offers over 50 PG courses. The entrance test is held to fill 50 per cent postgraduate seats, while the remaining are reserved for direct admission for Delhi University students.

At the undergraduate level, online tests are held for Bachelor of Management Studies; Bachelor of Business Administration; Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis; Bachelor in Elementary Education; Bachelor in Music; courses offered by the Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC); and the five-year integrated programme of Delhi School of Journalism.