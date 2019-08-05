DU PG admissions 2019: NCWEB first admission list likely today, check schedule

DU PG admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allotment list for admission under the Non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB) today – August 5 at its official website, du.ac.in. The list will be for admissions in the postgraduate admissions. Under the NCWEB, the varsity holds classes on weekend for female students. The varsity has released third cut-off list for NCWEB last week for admission to undergraduate admissions.

Advertising

For those who make it to the first list will have to appear for document verification from August 6 to August 8, as per the official notification. A total of five lists have been scheduled to be released for postgraduate admissions at the varsity under the NCWEB. Meanwhile, as per schedule, the seventh cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses at DU will also be released today at the official website.

DU PG admissions 2019: Documents needed

— Application form

— Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

— Birth certificate

— Passport-sized pictures

— Reservation documents, if any

— Fee payment receipt

— UG courses mark sheet or degree

In video| In conversation with Principals of Hindu College and Miranda House

Advertising

Candidates need to report at the centres for document verification from 9:30 am to 1 pm. The fee payment link will be activated online from next day of announcement of the list.

Those who have obtained marks equal to or more than the cut-off will be eligible for admissions. Those who could not make it to the first admission list will have the opportunity in the next lists. The second list will be released on August 10 followed by third on August 16 and fourth and fifth of admission lists on August 21 and 26 respectively.