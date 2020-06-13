DU open books exam admit card released for PG classes: Check exam rules, how to download

Du admit card: Download at du.ac.in Du admit card: Download at du.ac.in

DU open books exam 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) releases the admit card for the open book exams (OBE) at its official website, du.ac.in. The exams will begin on July 1. Despite protests from students and teachers, the varsity has decided to go ahead with the open book mode of exams for final year term-end exams.

The key for accessing the link shall be provided by the examination branch of the university through SMS and e-mail as per record available in the exam form filled by the candidate, as per the official notification by the university,

Read | Why are students protesting against online exams

DU open books exam 2020: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website, examportal.duresult.in

Step 2: On student portal, then click on admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be out, download

Students will get two hours for attempting the exam, another hour will be given to download the question paper. For PwD candidates, the duration of the exam will be five hours.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

The exams will be held only for final year students. For the second year and first-year students, the assessment will be on the basis of internal evaluation or assignment-based evaluation and the performance in the previous semester’ each with 50 per cent weightage.

Meanwhile, the university will soon begin the admission process. As per reports, the registration process will begin from Jun 20. This year, the admission process has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, over 2.58 lakh applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. The admissions will also go online from this year.

The new session for enrolled students will begin from August and for a fresh batch, the classes will begin in September, the varsity informed in a recent circular. This is in line with the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd