DU open book exam: Students told to email answers as last resort

After feedback that students have been facing problems in uploading their answer sheets to its online exam portal, the Delhi University administration sent emails to 1.5 lakh students Sunday to inform them of options available in case of difficulties, and instructed them to not email their answer sheets except as a last resort. The new cycle open book examinations began Saturday. As The Indian Express had reported, many students faced difficulties in uploading and sending their answer sheets via the portal.

Even though the guidelines state that “answer sheets submitted other than on the OBE portal shall not be entertained under any circumstances”, many resorted to email after facing difficulties with the portal. The nodal officer at College of Vocational Studies said they received such emails from around 500 students.

On Sunday, students received a notification from the Dean Examination via email, stating that the administration received reports of students facing difficulties in uploading their answer sheets to the portal. It said, “In order to mitigate hardships faced by such students, it has been allowed that in cases where students find problem in uploading answer sheet on OBE portal… for justifiable reasons, even after completion of five hours, the answer script can be submitted through email to nodal officers”.

As per the guidelines, students have four hours to download the question paper, write the exam and upload and submit answer sheets. In this round of OBE, students have also been given an additional 60 minutes to submit answer sheets, provided they can furnish evidence before a review committee of technical difficulties in submitting in four hours.

The notification also said this was to be a last resort and that “emails sent prior to completion of five hours shall not be accepted”. Students who are unable to submit answer sheets in five hours will have to take 4-5 photos of the portal at different times to prove they were unsuccessful in doing so, and send the email in 10 minutes of the lapse of the 5-hour period, along with the photos.

Dean Examinations D S Rawat said while the goal is that no student is left behind due to technical difficulties, the university is trying to minimise submissions through mail: “We want to discourage use of mail as it slows down the process of sorting and evaluation, and can lead to delay in declaring results… But if all else fails, the option will be open subject to the conditions.”

