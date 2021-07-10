DU open book exam results declared for May-June semester  

Students can check their results at the official website of the varsity - du.ac.in. (Representational image)

The University of Delhi today declared the result of open-book exams for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses conducted in May and June 2021. Students can check their results at the official website of the varsity – du.ac.in.

To access the result, students need to enter their college name, roll number, date of birth. The result will be available in the form of a scorecard. The university has declared the results for BA (H) English, BA (H) Bengali, BSc (H) Anthropology, BSc (H) Chemistry, MSc (H) Computer Science, MSc (H) Microbiology among others.

“The students whose result falls under the category of RA (result awaited)/AB (Absent), may contact to the Principal of the concerned college/department/centers within 10 days of declaration of the result,” the varsity stated on its official website.



Meanwhile, DU is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July. However, with class 12 board exams cancelled, the varsity is still looking forward to the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admissions.

DU acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi told indianexpress.com, “We are hoping for CUCET to become a reality. The admission process is anyway going to get delayed till September, hence a central entrance exam will only bring uniformity in the admission process as boards have already adopted different marking schemes for class 12 students this year.”