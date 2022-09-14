scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

Update choice of universities in CUET application forms: Delhi University to students

DU Admissions 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today had reopened the application form correction window for students. 15. DU had urged the students to avail this opportunity and add/opt for the varsity in the choice of universities section.

du admissions, cuet form correctionThe notice urges students to avail the CUET form correction facility to add or opt ‘University of Delhi’ in the choice of universities, if not done already.  Express photo by Praveen Khanna

DU Admissions 2022: The University of Delhi Wednesday released a notice for aspirants seeking admission in the university. The notice urges students to avail the CUET form correction facility to add or opt ‘University of Delhi’ in the choice of universities, if not done already. 

“It had come to out notice that a few students who had filled the CUET UG Form at NTA and had not opted the University of Delhi as an option are facing difficulty for logging in at CSAS Portal,” the official notification reads.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today reopened the application form correction window for students wherein details such as name or mother’s name or father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD status and choice of universities can be updated. The last date to make amends is September 15.

DU had urged the students to avail this opportunity and add/opt for the varsity in the choice of universities section. This year, DU ​​launched its Common Seat Allocation (CSAS) centralised portal for undergraduate admissions to all its colleges. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET and want to get admitted to DU have to register on the portal.

The entire admission process will be online and only candidates who appeared for CUET are eligible to participate. Candidates need to register themselves on the CSAS.

 

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 10:38:45 pm
