scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Registration deadline extended

The registration window for NCWEB started on June 25 and will conclude on September 25. Candidates will need to submit their class 10 and 12 marksheets for admissions.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022Interested candidates can register on the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in — before October 19, 11:59 pm. (File image)

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: Delhi University has extended the registration deadline for admission to its Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB). Interested candidates can register on the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in — before October 19, 11:59 pm.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: Phase 1, 2 registration date extended; first list of allocated seats to be released on Oct 18

The registration window for NCWEB started on June 25 and will conclude on September 25. Candidates will need to submit their class 10 and 12 marksheets for admissions.

DU NCWEB Admissions 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website — ncweb.du.ac.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’Premium
Saifai lines up at ‘Netaji’ home for a last glimpse: ‘He gave us energy’
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politicsPremium
Mulayam’s legacy: 5 ways in which he changed UP’s politics
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanismPremium
International trade in Rupee: Big banks drag feet on mechanism

Step 2: Click on the link reading ‘NCWEB admission 2022-23 registration link is live now’.

Step 3: Click on new registration.

Step 4: Enter your details such as name, email address, password, mobile number, security captcha

Step 5: Submit the form. Then, download and save the form for future reference.

DU NCWEB admission portal caters to women candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes where they do not have to attend regular college. The candidates will get admission on the basis of merit and eligibility.

List of documents required for admission

— Class 10 marksheet or certificate

— Class 12 marksheet from a recognised board

Advertisement

— Proof of residence in NCT of Delhi (Aadhar Card/ Voter ID/ Passport/Driving License/Ration Card with the name of the candidate)

— Certificate stating if the candidate belongs SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy)/EWS/PwBD categories

DU NCWEB offers BA and BCom programmes. All candidates seeking admission to BA (Prog)/ BCom will be required to pay the fee at the time of admission. In case of cancellation of admission, the fees will be refunded as per university rules.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-10-2022 at 06:38:28 pm
Next Story

Cutting Edge: Now treating diabetic foot ulcer is easier with tech-aided tool

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement