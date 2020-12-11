DU NCWEB 6th cut-off: Check college and course-wise marks needed for admissions

NCWEB 6th cutoff 2020 released (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

NCWEB 6th cut-off: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) of the University of Delhi has released its sixth cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses at its official website du.ac.in. The NCWEB are weekend classes for females. Those who have marks equal to or more than the cut-off are eligible for admission.

The admission process against the cut-off list will begin on December 12 and conclude on December 14 at respective teaching centers. Admissions for UG and PG courses in regular mode are also going on and the last date for admission to regular colleges is December 31, as per the latest notice by DU.

NCWEB 6th cut-off: BCom

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

Aryabhatta College – 62%

College of Vocational Studies – 62%

Deen Dayal Upadhyay College – 70%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 64%

JDM College – 70%

Kalindi College – 68%

Lakshmi Bai College – 68%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 69%

Maitreyi College – 74%

PGDAV College – 68%

Rajdhani College – 67%

Satyawati College – 65%

SPM College – 68%

Vivekananda College – 72%

Miranda House – 84%

NCWEB 6th cut-off: BA Economics + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

Bhagini Nivedita College – 52%

College of Vocational Studies – 61%

Dr Ambedkar College – 66%

JDM Collge – 73%

Kalindi College – 70%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 70%

PGDAV College – 68%

Ramanujan College – 68%

Satyawati College – 66%

Vivekananda College – 71%

Miranda House – 88%

NCWEB 6th cut-off: History + Political Science

Aditi Mahavidyalaya – 55%

College of Vocational Studies – 60%

Dr BR Ambedkar College – 74%

JDM College – 72%

Maharaja Agrasen College – 72%

PGDAV College – 68%

Ramanujan College – 65%

Satyawati College – 68%

