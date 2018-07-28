Two DU departments cancel interview process amid MPhil, PhD admission row

DU MPhil, PhD admission row: The two departments of Delhi University cancelled the interview process of MPhil, PhD recently conducted DU MPhil, PhD admission row: The two departments of Delhi University cancelled the interview process of MPhil, PhD recently conducted

DU MPhil, PhD admission row: Following an uproar over the admission process of MPhil and PhD programmes in the University of Delhi and after a Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha raised the issue on Friday in Lok Sabha, two departments of the varsity cancelled the interview process of MPhil, PhD recently conducted.

The Indian Express first reported on July 26 that due to new University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, several MPhil and PhD seats in Delhi University are set to go vacant. Under the new process, an applicant must score 50 per cent in the entrance exam to be eligible for the interview.

The two departments of #DelhiUniversity cancels interview of MPhil, PhD recently held. The matter was raised with @PrakashJavdekar by MP Manoj Jha following reports by @IndianExpress . University sends letter to the department. pic.twitter.com/DgnoejPm4K — Shradha Chettri (@Shrads_chettri) July 28, 2018

The Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha, who is also a teacher of the University, mentioned in the house: “The eligibility criteria of scoring minimum 50% in entrance examination for MPhil/PhD interviews has left students, especially from SC, ST and OBC sections, in a state of deprivation. Criteria has been provided in the UGC Regulation 2016 for MPhil/PhD. Implementation of this criteria along with introducing online test in a hurried manner has cost students coming from socially and economically weaker background very heavily across universities. The result of DU bears the testimony of social exclusion too.” He requested a review on an urgent basis, and asked for cancellation of ongoing interviews.

“In the absence of any eligible candidates in the reserved category, seats will not be filled this year, and thus, will be lost forever. So departments should be allowed to conduct tests afresh so vacancies can be filled up. This anti-student and anti-social justice criteria must be reviewed on urgent basis, to which the minister has given favourable assurance,” Jha said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the protesting students who were demanding the scrapping of the new eligibility criteria told The Indian Express, “This is a violation of the reservation norms and social justice in admission process,” said a student. The All India Students’ Association (AISA) called it an attack on higher education.

