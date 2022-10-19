DU Merit list 2022: List of documents needed for Delhi University admission process

DU Admissions 2022: As Delhi University is set to release its first merit list today. The students will be allotted seats in their preferred course and college that they marked in phase two of the registration process on the CSAS portal.

This is the first time that the central university is admitting candidates to undergraduate courses on the basis of the CUET UG score. Here’s a look at the list of documents that will be required for getting admission to the varsity.

DU Admissions 2022: List of required documents

– Class 10 marksheet (self-attested)

– Class 12 marksheet (self-attested)

— Transfer certificate from school (if available)

— Government-issued photo identification card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driver’s license or passport.

— A couple of passport-sized photos (which may have to be self-attested)

– Category certificate for students belonging to any category (this year, candidates are not permitted to submit an application and certificate later; it has to be presented at the time of registration)

– ECA or sports certificates, if the candidate is applying through ECA/ sports categories

— Students are advised to carry a photocopy/print out of their online application.

Key points to remember

— Aspirants should remember that the details they filled on the CUET portal were directly transferred to the CSAS portal, and therefore, those couldn’t be changed. These included name, photograph, signature, Aadhaar card number, details of the parents, etc.

– Students had to appear for the same subjects in CUET for which they appeared during their class 12 exams. For example, if a student from the PCM stream wants to pursue BA History, he/she cannot appear for History subject in the common entrance test. They will have to appear for the same five papers as their class 12 subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and the two other subjects.

— Candidates are advised to accept the allocation as soon as possible, rather than waiting till the next round. If the candidate is found to be inactive, they can be weeded out of the system and their seat will be allotted to someone else.

— For BA Economics and BA Economics (Hons), Mathematics is a compulsory subject.