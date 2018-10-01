Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
DU meeting on Monday over regularisation of ad-hoc teachers

Prof. Hansraj Suman, a member of the committee, said a large number of teachers were working in the varsity on an ad-hoc basis. The meeting on Monday will see a discussion on absorbing them and their promotion

A high-powered Delhi University committee will be holding a meeting on Monday to discuss about the absorption of ad-hoc teachers. Prof. Hansraj Suman, a member of the committee, said a large number of teachers were working in the varsity on an ad-hoc basis. The meeting on Monday will see a discussion on absorbing them and their promotion.

Issues like getting such teachers other benefits like paid leaves, childcare leaves, maternity leaves will also be discussed, another member said. The recommendations of the committee will be forwarded to the executive council.

