DU: LSR’s political science course attracts CBSE, ISC toppers

The first day of admissions to undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) saw the all-India rank 2 holders of both the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and ISC (Indian School Certificate) Class XII exams seeking admission at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) for Women.

Both Anoushka Chandra, who scored 99.6% in her CBSE board exam, and Tamanna Dahiya, who scored 99.25%, in the ISC exam, have taken admission to the Political Science (Hons) course.

While Chandra, who hails from UP’s Gonda, had finished her schooling from SAJ School in Ghaziabad, Dahiya, from Ambala in Haryana, studied at Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun.

“I have applied for English and History at St Stephen’s College too. But my first preference is Political Science, which St Stephen’s College doesn’t offer. So I will continue to hold on to my seat here. I want to continue with academics and study International Relations at O P Jindal Global University,” said Dahiya.

Her father, a Colonel in the Army posted in Ambala, who accompanied Dahiya, said he had sent her to Welham’s so she could concentrate on her academics. In Class XII, she studied history, political science, English, economics and mathematics.

Like Dahiya, Chandra too said her first choice was studying Political Science (Hons) at LSR. “My ultimate aim is to prepare for Civil Services, so Political Science is the only logical choice,” she said. Till 6 pm, she was still at the college completing the admission process.

In her Class XII boards, Chandra had studied English, political science, economics, psychology and history, and scored 100 in all subjects except English. Her father is the Deputy Director in the Ministry of Defence, while her mother is a homemaker.

“It’s very heartening too see that LSR is the preferred college for toppers. It also puts pressure on us to continue to live up to these standards,” said LSR PRO and associate professor of psychology Kanika K Ahuja.

