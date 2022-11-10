scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

DU LLB Row: Faculty of law invites grievances from students over semester results discrepancy

DU LLB Row: DU invites students to submit their grievances on google form. The students have alleged that they have been marked absent or 0.

DU LLB Row: The exams were conducted in August

In the wake of the complaints raised by LLB students regarding the results of semester 2, 4 and 6, the Delhi University Faculty of Law on Wednesday issued a notice inviting grievances from the students.

Now, students can submit their grievances till 5 pm of November 14 through an online google form. To do so, they will have to use their institutional email id.

On Wednesday, ABVP staged a protest over irregularities in LLB results. Many students complained that they were either marked absent or got a zero in the exam.

On October 21, the Faculty of Law, formed a committee to review the allegations. The exams were conducted in August. Professor Usha Tandon, head and dean of the faculty at that time said that the grievance committee will resolve the discrepancies as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University today announced that the third CSAS merit list for UG programmes will now be releasd on November 11. Students will now have time to verify their documents and report to allotted colleges from November 11 till 14. November 15 will be the last date for getting admissions. On November 17, the varsity will open the first spot allocation for vacant seats will be released on November 17.

Also, the answer key for Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) along with question papers and response sheets have been released by the National Testing Agency. DUET is conducted for PG and PhD programmes.

