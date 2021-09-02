DU likely to reopen next week, issues clarification on fake notice on resuming offline classes from Sept 1

Following a fake notice regarding the reopening of its campuses, the University of Delhi (DU) has issued an official statement. The varsity on its official Twitter handle said that the notice being circulated on social media is fake and students must take note of it.

Fake office order

Kindly note pic.twitter.com/ZafBaGmeaN — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) September 1, 2021

Delhi University Acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi on Wednesday said the varsity will be opened in a phased manner as the safety of students is a primary concern. According to a university official, a meeting of senior officials was held on Wednesday and the varsity might open from next week.

The university will hold a meeting with principals, deans and heads of departments on Thursday to discuss the situation and reopening of the varsity.

“Our students are located all over India and we do not want to create a panic situation for them. We will reopen in a phased and careful manner so that no student is put in danger or inconvenienced. We will be reopening after discussions and in a systematic manner,” Joshi told PTI.

“We will reopen for some students, then see the situation, when we gain more confidence, we will open up for more students,” he added.

Joshi stressed the safety of students is their priority. He said PhD and MPhil students were coming to campus and the research was happening in a controlled manner but now it will be eased looking at the situation slowly and steadily. — With inputs from PTI