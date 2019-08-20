Delhi University likely to have another special drive before 8th cut-off: Official

The University of Delhi (DU) is likely to have another special drive for its students before announcing what seems to be the final cut-off of the year — the 8th DU UG admissions list. The dean of student affairs and head of admissions committee, Rajeev Gupta informed indianexpress.com that only limited seats are left across colleges, most of which are under ST category. Thus the officials are yet to decide on the way to fill the seats further.

According to Gupta, to have a final call, the admissions committee members will hold a meeting today, August 20 and the schedule for the same is likely to be released by Wednesday, August 21.

The meeting was initially planned to be held last week and the schedule for admissions was to be disclosed by August 13, however, since most of the seats including those under EWS quota were filled, the varsity is holding another meeting.

Earlier, DU held a special drive ahead of the 6th cut-off under which students were allowed to change their category for admissions, if applicable. The officials, are yet to collate data on how many students changed their category under the drive. The core focus at that point was reportedly to fill minority seats under Sikh quota.

Last year, there were a total of 10 cut-off lists. This year, despite the addition of supernumerary seats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, the varsity has registered ‘over admissions’.