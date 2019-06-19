DU’s Law Faculty dean resigns over ‘sinking standards’

The Dean of DU’s Faculty of Law has resigned from her post, three months before her tenure was to end, citing “non-cooperation” of the university administration on many matters, including taking action against a teacher who was assaulted on campus, and students with low attendance being allowed to sit for exams.

In 2016, a video clip had surfaced of former DUSU president Satender Awana threatening Dean Ved Kumari when the Law Faculty had barred around 550 students with low attendance from sitting for the exams. She had filed a police complaint, alleging that she was confined in her office till midnight. Last year too, around 250 students had been debarred from sitting for the exam.

In February this year, a guest faculty was allegedly assaulted by a student over a comment on the death of CRPF personnel during the Pulwama terror attack.

Kumari, in her June 17 letter, also wrote about the “illegal/arbitrary actions of Professor in Charge Campus Law Center”. She said she “repeatedly brought to the notice of authorities” several issues, but “felt embarrassed and humiliated at no action and no response to my calls, letters…”

“… I believe that as I have not succeeded in securing standards of legal education as laid down by the Bar Council of India… justice to hardworking students, basic amenities and promotions of teachers, and have failed to protect students and teachers against arbitrary actions from others… I do not expect anything will change in the remaining three months,” she wrote.

In her letter, she mentioned nine points of contention. These included students with attendance “as low as 31%” not only being permitted to take exam but also getting marks for attendance.

Kumari told The Indian Express that the Pro V-C called her Monday to ask her to withdraw the resignation, but she didn’t plan to do so. She refused to elaborate on her letter. DU V-C, Pro V-C and Registrar did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.