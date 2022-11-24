DU launches Financial Support Scheme for economically weak students

The Delhi University has launched a Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for students who come from an economically weaker background and have enrolled in full-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the varsity. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the scheme at the official website — https://shortest.link/dufss.

To apply for the scheme, candidates will have to fill an application that is available online that will require them to key in their personal details, course and college details and contact information.

Candidates have time till 4 pm of December 12 (Monday) to submit the completed application forms to the varsity.

According to the official notification, students whose family annual income is less than Rs 4 lakh will get up to 100 per cent of fee relaxation. Candidates whose family income is somewhere between Rs 4 and 8 lakh will get a fee waiver of 50 per cent.

To apply for the relaxations, candidates would require to submit a list of documents with their application forms. The documents are: Marksheet of the last exam passed, ITR of parents, wherever applicable, copies of bonafide student in Degree/Post Graduate degree course, copies of fee receipt mentioning the amount under different heads separately, copy of bank pass showing the student’s name Account number, IFSC code and photograph pasted at the appropriate place, and annual family income certificate for the last financial year in the standard issue by Tehsildar or equivalent competent authority and per the committee’s access.