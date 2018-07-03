DU Journalism exam 2018: Results to be declared this week at dsj.du.ac.in

DU Journalism entrance examination 2018: The results will be declared this week at the official website, dsj.du.ac.in (Image source: dubeat.com) DU Journalism entrance examination 2018: The results will be declared this week at the official website, dsj.du.ac.in (Image source: dubeat.com)

DU Journalism entrance examination 2018: Delhi University will release the results of entrance examinations for the Journalism course this week. All the students who have appeared for the Journalism entrance examination that was started last year can check the results through the official website, dsj.du.ac.in.

If there are vacant seats after three years (i.e. the exit point for students, who wish to leave with Degree of Bachelor of Journalism), new students will be allowed to apply for an entrance test for the Post Graduation course.

DU Journalism entrance examination results: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, dsj.du.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ tab

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of students cleared the examination will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility: Students who secure 50 per cent in Class 12 (irrespective of the streams) will be eligible to apply for the entrance test. For the post-graduate entrance test, it is Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Syllabus: The program includes the teaching of four foreign languages (French, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic) and two regional languages (Tamil and Bengali) in 10 semesters (a student has to select one foreign language and one regional language).

The syllabus is designed as per the CBCS scheme. The Five Year Integrated Program has 28 core courses, two ability enhancement compulsory courses, two ability enhancement elective courses (skill based), four general elective courses and four discipline specific elective courses and dissertation as per the UGC guidelines. Students need to produce newsletters and documentaries, broadcast news bulletins and multimedia contents of broadcast standards.

