DU Joint Admission Test (JAT) 2018: Check complete analysis

DU JAT 2018 analysis: The Joint Admission Test (JAT) 2018 was conducted by the Delhi University (DU) today, on June 22, for admission into BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies), BA (Hons) Business Economics and BBA (FIA) courses. The exam was held between 8 am to 10 am, in 18 cities across the country. The result is expected to be released in July first week. Once the result is declared, counselling will begin. The exam was conducted online and had a total of 100 questions, each question carrying four marks. There was negative marking (of 1 mark) for every incorrect answer. The questions were not divided into sections; and were jumbled up.

A merit list will also be prepared for the qualified candidates and will be based on the scores obtained in the JAT and Class 12 marks. A total of 35 per cent weightage is given to Class 12 marks and 65 per cent is given to the entrance exam score. There are 1,147 seats in the three courses. The paper had questions mainly from four areas, namely — General Awareness, General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude.

Check out the analysis of different areas here:

General Awareness

This year, majority of the questions from this area were from static GK and covered sports, literature, science, economics, history, etc. Only six questions dealt with current affairs and the overall level of questions was easy.

General English

This area formed some of the easiest questions in the paper. Only one passage based on history (Athens vs Persia) was there and five questions were directly asked about it. Most of the questions were on vocabulary, with four each on correct meaning, antonyms, and spelling corrections. Mostly commonly known words were asked from students. There were eight questions from idioms and phrases, which were again easy. Only one fill-in-the-blanks question was framed and it did not require any special effort and could be completed within 15-20 minutes.

Analytical and Logical Reasoning

The topics from which questions were asked in this area were an arrangement, series, coding-decoding, analogy, direction, and syllogism. The students found the area easy to answer.

Quantitative Aptitude

Overall, the questions were of the moderate level. The topics covered were function, co-ordinate geometry, geometry, matrices, sequence and series, probability, statistics, differentiation, application of derivatives, trigonometry, vectors, etc.

Overall, the paper was an easy one.

Inputs from Amitendra Kumar, Mentor, Career Launcher

