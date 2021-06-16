DU, JNU, Anna University admissions 2021: Status of UG admission process in top universities

After Class 12 exams have been cancelled by CBSE and most state boards, students are not desperately waiting for the admission process to begin for undergraduate programmes. Aspirants from across the country eye a seat in prestigious universities, including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University, and Anna University among others.

Delhi University

DU will begin the registration process for admissions by July 15. The schedule for the registration process for the undergraduate admissions is tentative, chairman (admissions) Rajeev Gupta had said. The dates have been worked out with the assumption that other school boards would have declared their results by then. However, Gupta said this was just a tentative schedule.

The varsity had earlier proposed 50 per cent weightage to CUCET and 50 per cent to Class 12 marks. However, with cancelled board exams, it is likely that the admissions this year will be merit-based. The university officials have ruled out the option of entrance exams for this year.

JNU

JNU admits students to its undergraduate and postgraduate courses through the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE). The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the registration process for JNUEE 2021 in June. Candidates appearing for the entrance examination will have to fill the application form before the last date of submission.

“We will conduct the JNU entrance examination whenever it is safe for students to write. If the entrance is delayed due to COVID and if admission happens at later date, we’ll surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of lost time without compromising academic rigour,” JNU VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had earlier told ANI.

The varsity was ranked in the 561-570 bracket in the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2022.

IP University

The IP University has released the application form for this year’s admissions. Candidates can register themselves at ipu.admissions.nic.in and ipu.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 15. Admissions are open for UG, PG, PhD and MPhil courses for both Indian and international students.

Admission in BTech, BArch, and medical courses is done on the basis of JEE Main, NATA and NEET scores. Students willing to join BCA, BSc, BEd, BPT, BOT, BPO, BBA, BA, BHCT will have to appear for the Common Entrance Test (CET). Admission will be done based on performance in the entrance test.

Anna University

The Anna University admissions to all the programmes generally begin in August every year. Admissions to all the courses are either entrance or merit-based. For BE/BTech courses, students have to appear for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. The registration process and exam dates for TNEA 2021 are yet to be announced.

For MBA, MArch, MPlan and MCA, candidates have to appear for TANCET 2021. The exam was conducted in March 2021 before the Covid-19 second wave. However, the counselling process for TANCET 2021 is yet to begin.

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University offers a number of undergraduate programmes in the field of engineering, pharmacy, architecture, science, arts, commerce, among various others. Apart from BE and BTech, it also offers BPEd, BArch, B.Lib.I.Sc, BSc, BA and BPharma at UG level.

The admission to BTech and BE courses is done on the basis of WBJEE scores, while students are admitted to full-time BA programmes on a candidate’s score in the previous qualifying examination. The WBJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11.

Osmania University

The Osmania University offers admissions to various UG, PG and PhD courses based on merit and entrance exams. Admission to BTech, BE, BPharm is done on the basis of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021, which is scheduled to be held on 5-9 July.

Students in BBA, BCom, BA, BSc and BCA are admitted based on merit lists. The process is likely to begin after the declaration of Class 12 results.

Jamia Hamdard

The Jamia Hamdard University has started the registration process for admissions for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can apply for up to eight programmes through a single application form. The forms are available at jamiahamdard.nopaperforms. The last date for submission of the online application form is July 25.

The university admits students through scores in national level tests such as NEET/ JEE/ CLAT. But, because these exams have been delayed, the varsity will adopt an alternative scheme for admissions. “We will be facilitating the admission process to this extraordinary situation without compromising on merit, we have devised “appropriate procedures” which are “fair and transparent” and we will surely adjust our academic calendar to take care of the lost time without compromising the academic rigour,” said Professor MA Jafri, Vice-Chancellor Jamia Hamdard.