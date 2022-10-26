scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
DU, JNU 2nd Merit List 2022, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Live Updates: How to upgrade course, college at DU admissions

DU, JNU 2nd Merit List 2022 Live at du.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2022 final Seat Allotment Live: Candidates should make sure they visit the official websites of the respective institutions.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Deeksha Teri
New Delhi | Updated: October 26, 2022 10:47:32 am
DU and JNU Second Merit 2022 Live at du.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in: Over 59,100 aspirants have confirmed their admission in Delhi University. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) 2nd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) will today release its final seat allotment list, and the lists will be available at the official websites of the varsities — ugadmission.uod.ac.in and jnu.ac.in respectively.

In Delhi University, over 59,100 aspirants have confirmed their admission in the Delhi University by paying their admission fees.  The updated figure is a result for extension of the deadline of fee payment. The extension was given to students after requests for the same were made by candidates due to the ongoing festival season.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the final phase seat allotment list for TS EAMCET 2022 and AP EAMCET (EAPCET) respectively. To check the final seat allotment list of AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to visit the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — and TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in — for the seat allotment list of the final phase of TS EAMCET.

To check the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

DU, JNU 2nd Merit List 2022 @ du.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in; TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET 2022 final Seat Allotment list @ tseamcetd.nic.in, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

10:47 (IST)26 Oct 2022
JNU second merit list today for UG admissions through CUET scores

This year, JNU is accepting admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates will have to block their seats before October 23 to confirm their admission. The second seat allotment list for undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes will release today

10:32 (IST)26 Oct 2022
How to check AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), too, will release the final phase seat allotment result tomorrow and candidates will be able to check the list at the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to click on the seat allotment result link. Log in using required credentials and click on submit. The result will appear.

10:24 (IST)26 Oct 2022
DU admissions 2022: Who are eligible to avail course, college upgrade window

The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation was October 25.

10:08 (IST)26 Oct 2022
TS EAMCET 2022 Final seat allotment result today

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET 2022 today. Candidates who are registered for the final phase can check their results at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in.

 
09:58 (IST)26 Oct 2022
Delhi University second merit list releasing today

Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats today, i.e. October 26. The window to change and arrange preferences will be open from 10 am at the official DU website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The varsity had earlier notified that the candidates who fail to submit admission fees by the deadline of 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds, and only the aspirants who pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of ‘upgrade’.

To check the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET, candidates would require to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

