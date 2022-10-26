DU, JNU 2nd Merit List 2022, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Live Updates: How to upgrade course, college at DU admissions

DU and JNU Second Merit 2022 Live at du.ac.in and jnuee.jnu.ac.in: Over 59,100 aspirants have confirmed their admission in Delhi University. (Representative image. Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) 2nd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) will today release its final seat allotment list, and the lists will be available at the official websites of the varsities — ugadmission.uod.ac.in and jnu.ac.in respectively.

In Delhi University, over 59,100 aspirants have confirmed their admission in the Delhi University by paying their admission fees. The updated figure is a result for extension of the deadline of fee payment. The extension was given to students after requests for the same were made by candidates due to the ongoing festival season.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the final phase seat allotment list for TS EAMCET 2022 and AP EAMCET (EAPCET) respectively. To check the final seat allotment list of AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to visit the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — and TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in — for the seat allotment list of the final phase of TS EAMCET.

To check the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.