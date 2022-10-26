DU, JNU 2nd Merit List 2022, TS EAMCET, AP EAMCET Final Seat Allotment Live Updates: How to upgrade course, college at DU admissions

Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) 2nd Merit List 2022 Live Updates: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) will today release its final seat allotment list, and the lists will be available at the official websites of the varsities — ugadmission.uod.ac.in and jnu.ac.in respectively.
In Delhi University, over 59,100 aspirants have confirmed their admission in the Delhi University by paying their admission fees. The updated figure is a result for extension of the deadline of fee payment. The extension was given to students after requests for the same were made by candidates due to the ongoing festival season.
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will also release the final phase seat allotment list for TS EAMCET 2022 and AP EAMCET (EAPCET) respectively. To check the final seat allotment list of AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to visit the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — and TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in — for the seat allotment list of the final phase of TS EAMCET.
To check the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET and AP EAMCET (EAPCET), candidates will have to key in some credentials such as application number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.
This year, JNU is accepting admission to its undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates will have to block their seats before October 23 to confirm their admission. The second seat allotment list for undergraduate and certificate of proficiency (COP) programmes will release today
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), too, will release the final phase seat allotment result tomorrow and candidates will be able to check the list at the official AP EAMCET (EAPCET) website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to click on the seat allotment result link. Log in using required credentials and click on submit. The result will appear.
The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said. The last date for payment of fees for admission to Delhi University's undergraduate programmes following the first round of seat allocation was October 25.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the final phase seat allotment result of TS EAMCET 2022 today. Candidates who are registered for the final phase can check their results at the official TS EAMCET website — tseamcetd.nic.in.
Delhi University will release the list of vacant seats today, i.e. October 26. The window to change and arrange preferences will be open from 10 am at the official DU website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in. The varsity had earlier notified that the candidates who fail to submit admission fees by the deadline of 2 pm of October 25 will not be able to participate in any subsequent CSAS rounds, and only the aspirants who pay the admission fees of CSAS round 1 will get the option of ‘upgrade’.