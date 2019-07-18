DU JAT result 2019, final answer key released, how to check

DU JAT result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for DU Joint Admission Test (JAT 2019). The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the website nta.ac.in.

The final answer key for the entrance test has also been released.

Ishaan Jain and Shantanu Chaudhary has topped the DU JAT 2019 exam with 100 percentile.

DU JAT result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The entrance test was conducted for admission to BMS, BBA (FIA) and BA (Hons.) Business Economics course on July 6, 2019 in 18 cities across the country.

A total of 35 per cent weightage is given to Class 12 marks and 65 per cent is given to the entrance exam score. There are 1,147 seats in the three courses.

DU JAT 2019: Exam pattern

The exam was conducted online and had a total of 100 questions, each question carrying four marks. There was negative marking (of 1 mark) for every incorrect answer. The questions were not divided into sections; and were jumbled up.