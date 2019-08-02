DU JAT admissions first allotment list today: All you need to know

DU JAT admissions 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first allotment list for admissions under the JAT or joint admission test today – August 2 (Friday). Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses including Bachelors of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (financial investment analysis) and Bachelors of Arts (honours) business economics can check their list at du.ac.in.

Those who accept the college and course allotted under the first list will have the option of paying the fee and booking a seat through their user log-in. The window will be open from August 3 and will be closed on Monday by 2 pm for online application for admission, however, candidates can continue paying tee till August 6, noon.

In case a candidate does not want to take the college or course allotted in the first list, they will have to wait for the second allotment list scheduled to be released on August 7. There will be a total of three allotment lists. The third list will be released on August 12.

An additional schedule shall be displayed on August 16 in case seats are available, as per the official notification. In case of any query, candidates can send complaints to the official email id, dujat2019@gmail.com. Meanwhile, the sixth cut-off list for admission to DU has also been released.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the first time, earlier the DU used to conduct the exam internally. This year, the schedule has been delayed several times. The first schedule was to release the schedule on July 21, then postponed to July 25 and finally the rank list was released on July 31.