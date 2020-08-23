DU JAT 2020: All you need to know about Delhi University entrance exam

Du admissions 2020: Application process is on (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

— Written by Ankit Kapoor

DU JAT is the entrance exam for Delhi University admission. The exam is a gateway for admission into Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (financial investment analysis) (BBA FIA), and BA (honours), bachelor’s in business economics (BBE). The selection of candidates in these courses is based on their class 12 scores and DU JAT scores.

The DU – Joint Admission Test (DU-JAT) will have 100 questions. Students will have two hours to solve it. Candidates would get four marks for every correct answer, for every wrong answer one mark will be deducted. The exam will consist of four sections – quantitative ability, reasoning and analytical ability, general English, and business and general awareness.

DU-JAT is different from DUET held by NTA. Those interested in taking admission to business or commerce related courses here is a detailed section-wise strategy.

For serious aspirants, a special focus should be given to business awareness and current affairs. Students should go through this section as quickly as possible during the exam. Since its a time-bound exam, answering a question in this section should take more than 15 seconds. The entire section can be attempted in around 7 to 10 minutes and more time can be devoted to other sections which might have time-consuming questions, however, to have such speed students will have to have a grasp over concepts which will come after reading a lot.

For the reasoning and analytic ability section, students can attain grasp by practicing regular practice papers and topic tests available online. It is the most scoring section thus students should tend to attempt as many questions as they can. There are several patterns one may encounter on topics such as coding and decoding, series, and syllogisms. The more one practices, the better they will get at answering right in the given time – which is the key to solve the section.

For quantitative ability students need to focus on brushing up their basic concepts and set a minimum target of questions one needs to get right from the section. It demands regular practice. Students need to scan out the easy questions first. They will have to take time with this section and go for only those questions they are certain about as it is considered a tricky section and there is negative marking in the exam.

Verbal ability is considered as one of the easiest topic by most students. One should practice at least one topic test dedicated exclusively to this section to get an even better hold. DU-JAT is a vocabulary dominant exam therefore a student should pay a lot of attention to this topic.

Some common strategies for DU-JAT include solving previous years’ papers. It should be the first step to start with the preparation. If you are someone who has a problem with completing the questions on time, then set a time limit for yourself when you practice. During the exam, attempt the sections you are good at and leave the rest for later. A strategy while you attempt the questions can come in handy.

While attempting the paper, don’t remain stuck on a difficult question; move ahead if that happens. Remember, every question has equal weightage. At times you can reach the right answer by eliminating options that are not relevant to the question. So, think about each option and its relevance, you never know what clicks!

— The author is Managing Director, Pratham Test Prep

