DU JAT 2018: First admission list to release today at du.ac.in

DU JAT was conducted online in June. Express photo by Abhinav Saha (representational image) DU JAT was conducted online in June. Express photo by Abhinav Saha (representational image)

DU JAT 2018: The Delhi University will release the first admission list for JAT (BMS/BBA(FIA)/BBE) and BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences courses today by 4 pm on July 12, 2018. The document verification and approval of admission by the college will take place on July 13 and 14, 2018.

As per a note posted on the official website, the first admission list for admission in the following courses will be aligned with the second admission list as per the schedule for the entrance-based undergraduate programmes.

(i) B.A. (Hons.) Music

(iii) B.Sc. (Physical Education, Health Education & Sports)

DU JAT 2018 results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official Delhi University website

Step 2: Click on the UG admission link

Step 3: Then click on entrance exam result 2018 link

Step 4: Check the first admission list

DU JAT was conducted online in June. The Delhi University has already released five cut-offs for the UG courses. This time, there is a minor drop of 0.5-3 per cent in cut-offs across colleges. Before the release of the fifth cut-off, around 50,000 students have taken admission in Delhi University colleges. Nearly 6,000 seats still lying vacant. Many colleges such as Hindu College, Hansraj College, Institute of Home Economics, Rajdhani College have closed admissions for general category students in many courses.

