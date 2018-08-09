DU JAT 2018: Delhi Girl Arundhati Goel secures AIR 1

DU JAT 2018: Delhi Girl Arundhati Goel topped the examination. (Image source: .facebook.com/arundhati.goel.3) DU JAT 2018: Delhi Girl Arundhati Goel topped the examination. (Image source: .facebook.com/arundhati.goel.3)

Delhi’s Arundhati Goel has secured All India Rank 1 in the Delhi University’s Joint Admission test (DU-JAT). Around 30,000 students from all over the country in pursuit of admission to undergraduate management programs at Delhi University had appeared for the computer based admission test.

“I am highly grateful for the constant support provided by PRATHAM Education throughout my preparation to achieve this milestone. The teaching methodology and the expert faculty has helped me at all situations,” said AIR-1, Arundhati Goel.

The Joint Admission Test (JAT) 2018 was conducted by the Delhi University (DU) on June 22 for admission into BMS (Bachelor of Management Studies), BA (Hons) Business Economics and BBA (FIA) courses. The exam was conducted online and had a total of 100 questions, each question carrying four marks.

DU-JAT is the Delhi University’s most sought admission test conducted annually for management programs like BMS/BFIA/ BBA (Economics). This test is the only medium to get admission to top colleges in DU for management programs.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd