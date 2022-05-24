DU, Jamia, AMU to not take up CUET for PG admissions this academic year

A total of 35 central universities will be admitting students through the newly introduced Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for postgraduate courses, the information bulletin released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) states.

However, some popular universities like Delhi University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University will not be opting for CUET-PG for 2022-23 academic year.

“The admission process for PG courses is underway and we will be conducting the university’s PG entrance exam for admissions this year. The academic council will take a decision on adoption of CUET-PG for the next academic year soon. However, no date has been decided for the meeting yet,” an AMU official confirmed to indianexpress.com.

Meanwhile, DU and Jamia Millia Islamia are also admitting students through their respective common entrance exams.

“As CUET-PG is not mandatory for central universities, DU has decided not to adopt it this year. The decision to adopt CUET-PG will be discussed with the academic council and a decision will be taken thereafter. For this year, we will continue with DU’s existing entrance test for PG courses,” Delhi University registrar Vikas Gupta said.

Also read | CUET PG 2022: All you need to know about the entrance exam

Punjab University, Chandigarh is also mulling the decision to take up CUET-PG from next academic year. However, an official clarified that postgraduate admissions this year will only be carried out through Punjab University Common Entrance Test (PUCET) 2022.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) last week announced that a common entrance test will be held for admission to postgraduate programmes in 42 central universities in the upcoming academic year. However, unlike CUET-UG, the universities are not bound to adopt the CUET-PG for postgraduate admissions.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Pondicherry University have announced their decision to adopt CUET-PG. The admissions to postgraduate and advanced diploma courses of proficiency programmes at JNU will be done through CUET.