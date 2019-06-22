Toggle Menu
DU issues guidelines, venue details for sports trialshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-issues-guidelines-venue-details-for-sports-trials-du-ac-in-5794667/

DU issues guidelines, venue details for sports trials

DU admissions 2019: The sports trials will commence from July 2 and culminate on July 6. There are 27 sports that are part of the sports quota

DU admissions 2019, DU admission, Delhi university admission, Delhi university admission 2019, du.ac.in, Delhi university sports trial, DU sports trial, sports quota, sports reservation, DU sports reservation
DU admissions 2019: The sports trials will commence from July 2 and culminate on July 6. Representational Image/ File 

DU admissions 2019: Delhi University Friday issued guidelines and venue details for the trials for the aspirants seeking admission under sports category. The sports trials will commence from July 2 and culminate on July 6. There are 27 sports that are part of the sports quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various high-profile competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports.

The sports trial for athletics will happen at the University Polo ground in Kingsway Camp on July 2, the varsity said.

The sports trial for women football will also happen on July 2 at the Rugby Stadium Sports Complex in North Campus whereas for male aspirants it will be held on July 4.

The sports trial for badminton for male aspirants will be held on July 6 at Multipurpose Hall, Sports Complex whereas for women, the trail will be on July 4.

Advertising

The sports trial for cricket will be happening on July 3 and 4 for male and female participants. The venue for men will be at SGTB Khalsa College while for the women it will be Gargi College.

The Sports Trials will be video-graphed as per Sports Admissions Guidelines, the varsity said.

“DU reserves the right to upload videography of Sports Trials on its website. Parent/Guardian accompanying the applicant will not be allowed inside the venue of Sports Trials. Applicant appearing for the Sports Trials should bring printed copy of the Online Undergraduate Admission Form,” according to the guidelines.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 MHT-CET 2019: Counselling registrations cancelled, new dates to be released soon
2 Goa government orders implementation of EWS quota in jobs, education
3 KEA CET 2019: First seat allotment schedule released