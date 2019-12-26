DU invites suggestions to streamline admissions

The form was uploaded on the DU website on December 21 and can be filled till January 5. One needs to enter their name, affiliated institution and email ID for the same. The form was uploaded on the DU website on December 21 and can be filled till January 5. One needs to enter their name, affiliated institution and email ID for the same.

The Delhi University (DU) has invited suggestions from public for “strengthening DU admissions” in 2020-21 in order to make it more “student-friendly” and “rigorous”. An online form has been floated on the DU website for the purpose by the Dean (Admissions).

Suggestions have been sought for both undergraduate (UG) admissions and postgraduate (PG) admissions. Among the things that the administration has invited suggestions for is regarding “rationalising the cut-offs for merit-based admissions to control over/under admissions”. DU’s cut-offs have been skyrocketing each year, but that has not prevented over admissions. This year, Hindu College saw over admission in its political science course despite having the highest cut-off at 99%.

Other aspects on which suggestions are sought include “strengthening the online interface for applicants”, “minimising students’ visit/s to College/s for document verification”, “developing a single admission form in order to reduce multiple filling of admission forms at the time of admissions”, how to make “admissions for the candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ PwD/ CWAP quota easier” and suggestions for “closing admissions by the beginning of the academic session so as to minimise academic loss of students”.

Dean (Admissions) Pankaj Arora said they have received around 80 responses so far. “This is the first time that an independent admission branch has been created… We have a software to analyse the data and categorise it,” he said.

“Other than this, we are also taking suggestions from all HoDs and principals,” he said.

This year, DU received more than 2.5 lakh applications for its UG courses.

