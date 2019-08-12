DU introduces free course on happiness, toppers to be trained in Europe

The Ramanujan College, which was earlier called the Deshbhanu Evening College, has started the first-ever batch of happiness classes in the University of Delhi (DU). A total of 45 students from across the varsity have been shortlisted for the six-month certificate programme. The course is being imparted free of cost by the college’s School of Happiness, Center of Ethics and Values.

The course has been designed to make students identify and eliminate the underlying causes of stress, programme coordinator Nidhi Mathur informs indianexpress.com. “As part of the course, students will be given training in personality development, yoga, meditation, life and communication skills etc. These skills are needed for the current generation, who often are prone to wrong-doings, anger and stress. The basic concept of the course is that we do not have ready-made happiness and one has to continuously create it,” said Mathur.

The faculty members were given training and asked on what their concept of happiness was. Based on feedback from faculty and experts, the curriculum was created. Mathur, however, believes that skill-training is easier said than done. “Since there is no benchmark of happiness, we have to be patient and see how these students who are trained under the course behave as compared to those who are not trained. We do not have a defined yardstick for the same which makes it difficult to impart these skills as compared to mainstream education,” she adds.

During the orientation for the course which took place on August 5, students were taught the principals of Sahaj Yoga’ and FLAG — forgiveness, loving heart, appreciating mind and gratitude. A panel discussion consisting of renowned psychologists was also held.

Among the major highlights of the course is that after the end of six-month, while all students will be certified, the four top-performing students under the course will be sent to Austria, Europe for further training. “Our four performing students will be sent for further training for an exchange programme with the Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) — an Austria-based entrepreneurial school. No fee will be charged. The students will be accessed based on their performance including the project-work, community service and attendance,” said Mathur.

Even in its maiden year, the six-month course received 150 applications during the admission process. Of the total entries, forms were shortlisted and candidates were called for panel interview wherein their concepts of happiness was understood and evaluated. After the screening round, 45 students were selected from several DU colleges to join the course. Classes will be held from 8-9 am on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday in order to allow students time to attend regular classes