Friday, Oct 21, 2022

DU hopes to fill all seats in first round

The university has 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer across all courses and colleges and in the first round, it has made 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and PWBD categories.

The Delhi University administration is hoping to fill all its undergraduate seats in the first round of seat allocations itself.

The university has 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer across all courses and colleges and in the first round, it has made 20% extra allocations for each programme in each college for unreserved, OBC and EWS categories and 30% extra allocations for SC, ST and PWBD categories. The result is that it has allocated 80,164 seats. A day before the window for acceptance closes, more than 60,000 candidates have accepted their allocations. After this, colleges will have to ‘approve’ or ‘reject’ applications after verification of their documents.

“The extra allocation had been made in the expectation that the final intake should stabilise around the final number after withdrawals and rejections and because there have been issues in the past with filling seats in some reserved categories. It doesn’t seem as if there are many reasons for students to withdraw their admissions since medical admissions have already been done. What is likely is that if seats remain vacant after this round, they are likely to be in courses which a very small number of students opt for in the first place, for example, Sanskrit,” said Registrar Vikas Gupta.

While universities were not able to share numbers on how many applications have been approved or rejected so far, Gupta said he has been informed of cases of rejections where candidates wrote the CUET in subjects they did not have in class XII. “The central admissions team will also review some of the rejections to see whether these are being done for valid reasons,” he said.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 05:58:50 am
