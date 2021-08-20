Delhi University holds meeting with Afghan students, assures support on visa extension, ICCR scholarship

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday held a meeting with the Afghan students who are enrolled in different courses at the varsity. The offices of the dean of students’ welfare and foreign students’ registry organised the meeting in the university’s council hall.

The Afghanistan students shared their worries and woes about the current situation in the country. The university authorities have listed their problems which included visa extension, ICCR scholarship, hostel accommodation and financial problems.

There are around 200 Afghan students studying in the university in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Many of them are back home since the classes are being held online and due to semester break. Around 48 students attended the meeting on Thursday.

Vice chancellor PC Joshi assured Afghanistan students that the university shall extend all possible help and assistance to them. “The University of Delhi stands in solidarity with its Afghan students,” Vikas Gupta, the university’s registrar said in a statement.

Many Afghan students who are studying in Bengaluru and Dharwad are a worried lot following the Taliban asserting control over their home country.

“We are very much worried about our families (back home). The situation is very bad. I was not able to call them but when I spoke to them through the internet, they said they are safe,” Haroon, who is studying in a private college here, said.

Some other Afghan students, studying in the city, who wished not to be named, said they fear for their kin back home and worry about what lies ahead for them. — With PTI inputs.