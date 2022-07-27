DU’s Hindu College alumnus donates Rs 1 crore for scholarship foundation 

July 27, 2022 9:33:08 am
An alumnus of Delhi University’s Hindu College has donated Rs 1 crore for a scholarship foundation in the college, with five under-graduate students winning the scholarship in the inaugural year.
“Raj Bhargava (IAS retired), former chief secretary, Home Affairs, Government of India and an illustrious alumnus of Hindu College recently returned to the campus with a corpus fund of Rs 1 crore for a scholarship foundation for social sciences at the undergraduate level,” the college said in a statement.
As many as five students were given the scholarship during the inaugural year, it said.
The scholarships are renewable, motivating students to perform in an environment of opportunities and helping them shape a holistic personality.
Subscriber Only Stories
The allocation of scholarships was through a rigorous selection process comprising a college-wide written Merit Assessment Test (MAT) followed by an interactive session of shortlisted candidates with an expert committee.
The college gave away the prize money of Rs 75,000 and a tablet device to each of the two winners — Ayush Singh Rajpoot (History) and Gavish Lohat (Political Science). Divya (History) and Vismay Vairagi (Economics), the two runners-up, were given a laptop each. In addition, a fifth student was also awarded a tablet device in recognition of his outstanding performance.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
More trouble for Partha, seized documents link him with TET scam
Latest News
Sensex, Nifty bide time ahead of US Fed decision
Goa govt to hold ‘bhoomi poojan’ of soil, to be sent to new Parliament building in Delhi
DU’s Hindu College alumnus donates Rs 1 crore for scholarship foundation
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district
After 150 suspected measles cases, health department to ramp up immunisation in 52 villages in Nuh
‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan has an adorable birthday wish for ‘param sundari’ Kriti Sanon, fans want them to tie the knot
‘Operating with increased intensity’: Zuckerberg leads Meta into next phase
Mumbai News Live: City witnesses first dry day on Tuesday; swine flu cases rise to 62
Shilpa Shetty did knee pushups to ‘get back to the grind’; watch video
Chennai News Live: Five-tier security for PM Modi’s visit to inaugurate Chess Olympiad 2022; police ban flying of drones
Alia Bhatt: ‘Why does having a family or a child have to change my professional life?’
Daily Briefing: 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for a week; two BSF personnel killed in Uganda