DU 4th cut-off 2019 released LIVE updates: In fourth list, cut-off stands at 94.75%

DU fourth cut-off list 2019 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) had released its fourth cut-off today – July 13 (Saturday). A dip in marks needed for admission are expected. B.Com followed by BA has remained the top choice of students as most of the admissions have been in the two programmes this admission season.

Those who have marks equal to or more than that in the cut-off can take admissions in the respective college after document verification and paying an admission fee. If a candidate gets a better college or course as per their preference in this list but has taken admission based on first or second list, they will have the chance to transfer their seat.

Read| How to transfer seat in DU?

While the entire list will be uploaded at the official website, du.ac.in by evening, each college is displaying their individual cut-offs at their website.