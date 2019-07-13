DU 4th cut-off 2019 released LIVE updates: In fourth list, cut-off stands at 94.75%

DU fourth cut-off list 2019 LIVE updates: The University of Delhi (DU) had released its fourth cut-off today – July 13 (Saturday). A dip in marks needed for admission are expected. B.Com followed by BA has remained the top choice of students as most of the admissions have been in the two programmes this admission season.
Those who have marks equal to or more than that in the cut-off can take admissions in the respective college after document verification and paying an admission fee. If a candidate gets a better college or course as per their preference in this list but has taken admission based on first or second list, they will have the chance to transfer their seat.
Read| How to transfer seat in DU?
While the entire list will be uploaded at the official website, du.ac.in by evening, each college is displaying their individual cut-offs at their website.
DU cut-offs being uploaded
Several colleges are yet to upload cut-off lists. The marks were decided on July 12 night and the same is being uploaded today. Check the lists released so far.
Gargi College fourth cut-off
B.Com- 94.75%
B.Com (hons.)- 96%
B.Sc (hons.) botany- 90%
B.sc (hons.) chemistry- 94%
B.Sc (hons.) zoology- 92.33%
B.sc life sciences- 89%
B.sc physical science- 90.33%
Shyam Lal College cut-off
BSc Physical Science Chemistry - 85.33%
BSc Physical Science Computer Science - 86.33%
BSc Physical Science Electronic - 85.33%
BSc (H) Chemistry - 92.5%
BSc (H) Mathematics - 91%
BCom (H) - 90.5%
BCom - 90%
BA Economics-political science - 86%
Ba History-political science - 86%
BA Economics-OMSP - 86%
BA (H) English - 89.5%
BA (H) Hindi - 81%
One per cent cut-off relaxation is available for female students
Rajguru College cut-off
BA (Hons) Psychology - 92.25%
BSc (Hons) Biochemistry - 90%
BSc (Hons) Electronics - 84.6%
BSc (Jons) instrumentation - 81.6%
BSc (Hons) Statistics - 90.5%
These are the cut-offs under the unreserved category. For those belonging to the reserved category, the cut-offs are lower. For other courses, the admissions have been closed already.
Forensic audit of documents
This year, the University of Delhi had opted for forensic audit for documents. The move, says DU, will curb the false documentation claims. Last year, over 50,000 fake or dubious certificates were caught in sports quota admissions.
Document verification from Monday
Those who make it through the cut-off can get their documents verified from July 15 (Monday) onwards. The admissions will close on July 16 and the last and fifth cut-off will be released on July 19 (Friday). If seats are left vacant, cut-offs thereafter can be released, however, there is no schedule, as of yet for the same.
BCom cut-off to remain high due to soaring demand
So far the highest number of admissions have been seen in the BCom courses. As per the official data, 5,252 students have taken admission in BCom while 4,897 have selected BCom (Hons). Since the demand is so high, the cut-offs are unlikely to come down for these courses.
DU fourth cut-off released
The fourth cut-off for admission to the University of Delhi (DU) has been released today - July 13 (Saturday). The cut-off list was expected to be released by Monday, July 15. As per officials from the DU, the same is declared early in order to allow more time to students for admission process which includes document verification process and fee payment