DU forms eight-member panel for admissions through CUCET

The Delhi University (DU) has formed an eight-member NTA Coordination Committee for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), according to a notification.

The committee is headed by DU Registrar Vikas Gupta with Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat serving as its convenor.

Professors Haneet Gandhi, Dean (Admissions), Sanjeev Singh, Joint Dean(Admissions), Ajay Jaiswal, Joint Dean (Admissions), Pankaj Arora, Dean, Students’ Welfare, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa college principal Jaswinder Singh and Admission Branch official OP Sharma are the other members of the panel.

Sharma is the member secretary of the committee.

This year, admissions to the university will be done through the CUCET. The committee has been named the NTA (National Testing Agency) Coordination Committee. The NTA has been assigned the task of conducting the CUCET for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Till last year, the admissions were done on the basis of cut-off marks for a majority of the undergraduate courses, while for postgraduate courses, there were entrance exams.