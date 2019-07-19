DU first day of college tomorrow: Five things to keep in mind

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi will be opening gates for the first batch of 2019-20 from tomorrow – July 20 (Saturday) onwards. As many as 90 per cent of the seats at the varsity has already been filled and the fifth cut-off will be released today. Talking to indianexpress.com, head of the admissions committee, Rajeev Gupta said, “For those students who have already enrolled themselves in any course or college at DU, the orientation programme will begin at respective colleges from 10 am onwards. The classes will begin as per the respective college’s schedule.” The schedule for each college, in terms of the beginning of classes, is expected to be shared at time orientation.

There are few things students should keep in mind before entering a new college –

Anti-ragging measures: The DU has put-up anti-ragging measures including helpline, police vigilance etc. In case, anyone faces any challenge, they can connect with the helpline number for the north campus at 27667221 and for the south campus at 24119832 or 1801805522 for both campuses.

What to wear: This is one of the most asked questions of freshers for their first day of college and the answer to this is really simple. Wear whatever you are comfortable in as long as it is clean and neat it does not matter what you wear. Students are often advised to wear semi-formals for their first day of college. While students develop their own style moving ahead, it is to be noted that primarily the college is a place of learning and everyone else is also as new and raw as you.

Accommodation: Having a place of residence is of utmost importance, especially for those who hail from outside of Delhi. While the hostel cut-offs were also released by DU, it is impossible to grant a room or bed to each student who enrols. Thus, many outside campus options including paying guest (PG), rented apartment and private hostel facilities are available to students. Students need to visit placed along with their parents before finalising. Many options closer to the colleges are easily available.

Commute: The DTC and Delhi Metro Corporation have both had a meeting with the DU representatives. While the public commutation providers will provide help in terms of sign-boards and security to students. Candidates before leaving should have the map ready with them the DTC (bus service) and Metro (train service) both have their mobile-based applications and maps available.

Documents needed: Students need to carry necessary documents, photographs, water bottle, diary and pen to take notes. One can also apply for a college identity card and other formalities hence government approved identity proof (with photocopies) and multiple passport-sized pictures are also important to carry.

Since the rules and norms will be shared during the lectures delivered in the orientation programme. It becomes utmost important for students to attend all the lectures, presentations and keep on noting necessary details. Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has also released guidelines for important of orientation programmes.