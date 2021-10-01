DU Cut Off List 2021 Live Updates: Aryabhatta College, Deshbandhu and JMC first cut-off released

Delhi University UG Admission Cut Off Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first-cut off list for undergraduate (UG) courses today i.e October 1. Aspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in.
The cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time. Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options.
The admission process against the first list will be completed on October 8, which will be the last date for candidates to make their payments. The entire admission process will be conducted online.
While the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, candidates can begin applying for admission to colleges against this list between October 4 and October 6, and colleges have to complete approvals for these admissions before October 7 evening.
Last year, the first cut-off had gone as high as 100 per cent. Lady Shri Ram College for Women offered admission to BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) Psychology programmes to students who got 100 per cent as their best of four subjects score.
Jesus and Mary College, DU has released the first cut-off list for UG admissions 2021. The cut-off for BCom (honours) is 98 per cent and for Economics, it is 98.5 per cent.
Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, told PTI that students should not be in despair even if they are not able to meet the cut-offs in the first list. "The first and the second cut-offs are higher because colleges do not want to run the risk of over-admissions. The rule is that everyone within the cut-off has to be accommodated irrespective of the number of seats," she said. She added that there are many colleges and universities in Delhi and people do get distributed
Some colleges said they could even keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent in order to avoid 'over-admissions' on the limited number of seats. 'We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent. 'There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent,' Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College, told PTI.
The college had released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses earlier this month, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 per cent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities. St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list, which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent to online interviews. Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview.
Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Thursday reopened its admission portal till October 3 for CBSE class 12 students whose results were declared on Wednesday. CBSE declared the results of compartment exams held between August 25 and September 15 on Wednesday. "Applicants whose CBSE results have been announced on September 29 may now register on the St Stephen's UG portal," notification on the college website said.
Aryabhatta College’s first cut-off for 13 UG courses has been released with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5 per cent BA (H) Psychology. The cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98 per cent. The cut-off for BA (H) English has increased by 1 per cent and is declared at 96 per cent.
Deshbandhu College has released the first cut-off list 2021. The highest cut off is for BA Economics (H) and BA Programme courses at 97 per cent. The cut-off for B.Sc Mathematics is 96 per cent.
