DU Cut Off List 2021 Live Updates: Aryabhatta College, Deshbandhu and JMC first cut-off released

Delhi University UG Admission Cut Off Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first-cut off list for undergraduate (UG) courses today i.e October 1. Aspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in.

The cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time. Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options.

The admission process against the first list will be completed on October 8, which will be the last date for candidates to make their payments. The entire admission process will be conducted online.

While the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, candidates can begin applying for admission to colleges against this list between October 4 and October 6, and colleges have to complete approvals for these admissions before October 7 evening.

Last year, the first cut-off had gone as high as 100 per cent. Lady Shri Ram College for Women offered admission to BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) Psychology programmes to students who got 100 per cent as their best of four subjects score.