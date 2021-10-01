scorecardresearch
Friday, October 01, 2021
DU Cut Off List 2021 Live Updates: Aryabhatta College, Deshbandhu and JMC first cut-off released

DU 1st Cut Off List 2021, Delhi University UG Admissions Cut Off List Live Updates: Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 1, 2021 1:43:26 pm
Aspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Delhi University UG Admission Cut Off Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first-cut off list for undergraduate (UG) courses today i.e October 1. Aspirants can check the course-wise cut-offs for different colleges at du.ac.in.

The cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time. Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options.

The admission process against the first list will be completed on October 8, which will be the last date for candidates to make their payments. The entire admission process will be conducted online.

While the first cut-off list will be released on October 1, candidates can begin applying for admission to colleges against this list between October 4 and October 6, and colleges have to complete approvals for these admissions before October 7 evening.

Last year, the first cut-off had gone as high as 100 per cent. Lady Shri Ram College for Women offered admission to BA (H) Economics, BA (H) Political Science, and BA (H) Psychology programmes to students who got 100 per cent as their best of four subjects score.

Live Blog

DU first cut-off list 2021 LIVE Updates: Check cut-offs at du.ac.in

13:36 (IST)01 Oct 2021
JMC first cut-off released

Jesus and Mary College, DU has released the first cut-off list for UG admissions 2021. The cut-off for BCom (honours) is 98 per cent and for Economics, it is 98.5 per cent. 

13:30 (IST)01 Oct 2021
What do do if not eligible for admission in first-cut-off?

Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, told PTI that students should not be in despair even if they are not able to meet the cut-offs in the first list. "The first and the second cut-offs are higher because colleges do not want to run the risk of over-admissions. The rule is that everyone within the cut-off has to be accommodated irrespective of the number of seats," she said. She added that there are many colleges and universities in Delhi and people do get distributed

13:28 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Cut-off marks can even touch 100 per cent: DU professors

Some colleges said they could even keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent in order to avoid 'over-admissions' on the limited number of seats. 'We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent. 'There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent,' Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College, told PTI. 

13:27 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Admission criteria at St Stephen's College

The college had released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses earlier this month, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 per cent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities. St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list, which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent to online interviews. Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview.

13:26 (IST)01 Oct 2021
St Stephen's College's admission portal open till October 2

Delhi University's St Stephen's College on Thursday reopened its admission portal till October 3 for CBSE class 12 students whose results were declared on Wednesday. CBSE declared the results of compartment exams held between August 25 and September 15 on Wednesday. "Applicants whose CBSE results have been announced on September 29 may now register on the St Stephen's UG portal," notification on the college website said.

13:24 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Highest cut-off for Aryabhatta College is 98.5% this year

Aryabhatta College’s first cut-off for 13 UG courses has been released with the highest cut-off being set at 98.5 per cent BA (H) Psychology. The cut-off remains the same as last year’s for BA (H) Economics — 98 per cent. The cut-off for BA (H) English has increased by 1 per cent and is declared at 96 per cent.

13:23 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Check Deshbandhu College cut-off 2021

Deshbandhu College has released the first cut-off list 2021. The highest cut off is for BA Economics (H) and BA Programme courses at 97 per cent. The cut-off for B.Sc Mathematics is 96 per cent. 

13:17 (IST)01 Oct 2021
Will cut-offs soar this year as compared to last year?

The cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as over 70,000 students have scored more than 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams this time. Based on the cut-off students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at du.ac.in and fill options.

13:15 (IST)01 Oct 2021
DU first cut-off to release today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off for undergraduate (UG) admissions 2021 today i.e October 1, 2021. Various colleges would be releasing their individual cut-off lists. The compiled lists will be available on the official website of the university at du.ac.in. 

DU Admissions 2021 The last cut-off date listed by the University so far is the fifth cut-off list, to be released on November 8 if vacant seats are still available. File.

The colleges affiliated with Delhi University will also release their respective cut-off list which will be available on the official website. As per the trend, the colleges release the cut-off list first followed by the varsity. Keep checking this page for more updates.

