DU admissions 2020: First cut-off list to release on October 12, check schedule

DU admissions 2020: The University of Delhi (DU) will release its first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses on October 12, as per the schedule released by the varsity. Students will be able to check the cut-off lists at du.ac.in as well as at respective college websites. As per the official notice, there will be five cut-off lists this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists, further cut-off will be announced.

This year, a record 3,53,919 students had applied for 64,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in DU. This is highest in the past three years and about 1 lakh more than that of last year. This year, due to a high number of applicants, the cut-off is expected to go higher. Further, St Stephen’s has set a tone for the rest of colleges as well.

DU admissions 2020: Schedule

DU admissions 2020: Documents needed

Class X Certificate

Class XII Marksheet

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, if applicable

EWS Certificate, if applicable

ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates

The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams, for some subjects, there may be certain mandatory subjects in the list of best of four, for this candidates need to check the prospectus.

