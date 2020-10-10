DU First Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: check college and course-wise cut-off, admission procedure

Delhi University (DU) First Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is announcing the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses ahead of schedule. The list is expected to be released at the official website, du.ac.in as well as at the official websites of the respective colleges. The entire admission process is being held online and students have been asked not to throng the colleges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a unique move, all applicants will be eligible for all colleges and courses as the university has adopted a single form application. Thus allowing more time for students to decide on colleges and courses based on their merit, the varsity has decided to release the cut-off ahead of the scheduled time of October 12. Now, students can start applying for admission by paying fee at du.ac.in. Document verification to begin soon.
This year, a record-high number of applications have been received. A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64000 undergraduate seats. The number is 1.5 lakh higher than last year. Academicians are claiming it to be an indicator of higher cut-offs.
The cut-off for DU is decided by calculating the best of four subjects marks scored in class 12 board exams. This year, 1,57,934 students scored over 90 per cent marks, while 38,686 got more than 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 results. Most of the applications for DU come from CBSE. Several other boards too declared result based on the average of highest marks and hence, got more 90% scorers. Further, this year, a record 3,53,919 students had applied for about 70,000 undergraduate seats across colleges in DU. This is highest in the past three years and about 1 lakh more than that of last year. This year, due to a high number of applicants, the cut-off was expected to go higher. Further, St Stephen’s college which had released its cut-off earlier had set a tone for the rest of colleges as well. There are five cut-off lists expected this year.
Admissions according to the first notification will be held from October 12-14. Those who could not make it through the cut-off this year can wait for the next cut-off list which will be released by October 17. As per the official notice, there will be a total of five cut-off lists this year. In case any seat is left vacant after these lists a special the cut-off will be announced.
BA (H) Economics seems to have the highest cut-off this year. For St Stephen’s College, the cut-off for BA (Hon) Economics is 99.25%. For the College of Vocational Studies, the highest cut-off is jointly held by BCom (H), BA (H) Economics, and BA (H) English at 96.5%. In Ramanujan College too the highest cut-off has bee for BA (H) Economics with 97% marks as a minimum requirement.
As the Delhi University (DU) is releasing its first cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate courses, students can start their admission process from Monday or October 12 onwards. They can start paying fee and saving their seat. Students who score equal to or more than the cut-off marks will be given seats after document verification. The entire process is being held online this year,