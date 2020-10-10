DU First Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: check college and course-wise cut-off, admission procedure

DU admissions, first cut-off 2020: Check at du.ac.in (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representational)

Delhi University (DU) First Cut Off List 2020 Live Updates: The University of Delhi (DU) is announcing the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses ahead of schedule. The list is expected to be released at the official website, du.ac.in as well as at the official websites of the respective colleges. The entire admission process is being held online and students have been asked not to throng the colleges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a unique move, all applicants will be eligible for all colleges and courses as the university has adopted a single form application. Thus allowing more time for students to decide on colleges and courses based on their merit, the varsity has decided to release the cut-off ahead of the scheduled time of October 12. Now, students can start applying for admission by paying fee at du.ac.in. Document verification to begin soon.

This year, a record-high number of applications have been received. A total of 3,54,003 students have applied for the 64000 undergraduate seats. The number is 1.5 lakh higher than last year. Academicians are claiming it to be an indicator of higher cut-offs.