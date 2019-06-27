DU First Cut Off List 2019 LIVE Updates: Check cut-off for BA programme

Delhi University DU First Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc) LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi will be releasing the first cut-off or merit list by today evening. Rajeev Gupta, head admissions committee, DU told indianexpress.com they are trying to publish the DU cut-off early. DU first cut-off was scheduled to release on Friday, June 28.
Students can check the official website — du.ac.in to view college-wise and subject-wise cut-offs. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released tomorrow. The slight shift in the admissions is done to allow students with time to make choices for admissions.
DU cut-off 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Delhi University
Step 2: On the homepage, under the undergraduate section
Step 3: A pdf will be available that will have the complete list of cut-off both category and college-wise
Step 4: Download and check
Just like every year, most of the applications were registered from the Central Board of Secondary Education students. As many as 2.05 lakh applied followed by 8,755 applications by UP Board and 8,398 applications by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE). In terms of the class 12 board, the least applications came from MP board and TS inter education with 1621 and 1463 applications respectively.
Check cut off for BA programme
For admission to BA programme at Ram Lal College is 90 per cent for all History, political science, computer application, economics, as well as mathematics. For OBC, SC and ST candidates in the same are 89, 84 and 83 per cent. For EWS, PwD and Kashmiri Migrants candidates it is 89, 82 and 87 per cent marks
No marks deduction from best of 4, concession for girls
The RLA college will NOT deduct marks if a candidate wants to take a course out of their subject/stream adopted in class 12. Further, a concession of 1 per cent is also available to female candidates who take admissions in the college.
DU admissions 2019: Ram Lal Anand college cut off released
Ram Lal Anand College is amongst the early few to release the cut-off. The highest cut-off is for B.Com (Hons) at 96% followed by BSc (hons) Statistics.
DU admissions: Why are umber of students on decline?
This year, a total of 2,58,388 candidates completed their registration process for UG courses. This is a decline from 2,78,544 registrations last year. In 2017, however, the number was at a low of 2.20 lakh. Read Why is there a decline and what does it mean to you
DU admissions 2019: Top states
The top-most applications came in from the capital with a total of 111433 applications followed by UP, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan with 49009, 34501, 15120 and 9897 students respectively.
DU first cut-off list out - a day before scheduled date
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the cut-off for all the colleges and courses for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the varsity today - a day in advance to the scheduled date. All the colleges are displaying their cut-offs at their respective website. Meanwhile, students can get consolidated cut-off here.