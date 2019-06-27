DU First Cut Off List 2019 LIVE Updates: Check cut-off for BA programme

Delhi University DU First Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc) LIVE Updates: The University of Delhi will be releasing the first cut-off or merit list by today evening. Rajeev Gupta, head admissions committee, DU told indianexpress.com they are trying to publish the DU cut-off early. DU first cut-off was scheduled to release on Friday, June 28.

Students can check the official website — du.ac.in to view college-wise and subject-wise cut-offs. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released tomorrow. The slight shift in the admissions is done to allow students with time to make choices for admissions.

DU cut-off 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Delhi University

Step 2: On the homepage, under the undergraduate section

Step 3: A pdf will be available that will have the complete list of cut-off both category and college-wise

Step 4: Download and check

Just like every year, most of the applications were registered from the Central Board of Secondary Education students. As many as 2.05 lakh applied followed by 8,755 applications by UP Board and 8,398 applications by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE). In terms of the class 12 board, the least applications came from MP board and TS inter education with 1621 and 1463 applications respectively.