DU first cut-off 2019 to release today, check time here

DU admissions 2019: The University of Delhi is likely to release its first cut-off list for its undergraduate courses today, a day before the scheduled day. Rajeev Gupta, head admissions committee, DU told indianexpress.com that the varsity is trying to release the cut-off earlier and students can expect the same at the official website (du.ac.in) by 6 pm today. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released tomorrow. The slight shift in the admissions is done to allow students with time to make choices for admissions.

To put a curb on the switching of courses, the Delhi University, this year has also taken several steps including not allowing students to take admission in the second college till they cancel the same in the previous one.

The St Stephens college has already released the first cut-off for the admissions to 2019-20 batch where there is a marginal increase in the cut-off for most courses as compared to last year. The highest jump so far is of one per cent for the BSc course at the college.

Out of the total 1,54,075 students registered for postgraduate and 3,67,895 registered for undergraduate courses. A total of 2,58,388 candidates completed their registration process for UG courses this year. This is a decline from 2,78,544 complete registrations last year. In 2017, however, the number was at a low of 2.20 lakh.

For UG admissions, maximum entries were in the unreserved category – 152478 students followed by 55457 under OBS, 34262 under SC and 7100 under ST category. In the newly introduced EWS category, a total of 9091 applications came in for undergraduate admissions.

DU admissions 2019: Top and least board

Most of the applications, just like last year, were from the CBSE – Central Board of Secondary Education, with a total of 205434 applicants followed by 8755 applications by UP board and 8398 applications by the Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (CISCE). In terms of the class 12 board, the least applications came from MP board and TS inter education with 1621 and 1463 applications respectively.

DU admissions 2019: Top and least states

The top-most applications came in from the capital with a total of 111433 applications followed by UP, Haryana, Bihar and Rajasthan with 49009, 34501, 15120 and 9897 students respectively.

Surprisingly, Kerala made it to the list of top 10 states with a total of 3471 applications. It was at 9th rank followed by West Bengal at 10 with 2963. Kerala was also the only south Indian state to have made it to top 10.