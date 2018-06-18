DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: LSR demands 98.75% for BA, Physics stands at 98% in Hindu

DU First Cut Off 2018 LIVE: The students can check the cut-off marks at the official website, du.ac.in. DU First Cut Off 2018 LIVE: The students can check the cut-off marks at the official website, du.ac.in.

DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: Delhi University has released the first cut-off today. The students can check the cut-off through the official website, du.ac.in.

Earlier today, Ram College of Commerce has released the first cut-off which witnessed a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.

St Stephen’s College also released the first cut-off with a marginal increase by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.