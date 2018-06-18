DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: LSR demands 98.75% for BA, Physics stands at 98% in Hindu

DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: Delhi University has released the first cut-off today. The students can check the cut-off through the official website, du.ac.in.
Earlier today, Ram College of Commerce has released the first cut-off which witnessed a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.
St Stephen’s College also released the first cut-off with a marginal increase by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.
Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science. In science stream this year, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc(Hons) in Computer Science course.
- PTI inputs
Delhi University Monday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year. The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.- PTI inputs
The first Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2018-2019 will be notified / displayed by the different colleges of the University on Tuesday, the 19th June, 2018. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. For details, with regard to variation in Cut-Off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Tuesday, the 19th June, 2018. As per scheduled already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the First Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.
At Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which had set a record for the highest cut-off for most subjects in the first list, the highest dip was for Chemistry (Hons), where the cut-off had come down by 2 per cent. For Political Science (Hons), which saw a 99 per cent cut-off in the first list, the figure had come down by 1.75 percentage point to 97.25 per cent.
But it is courses such as Geography, Sociology, Botany and Zoology, where the dip in cut-off varied between 0.5 and 2 percentage points. Incidentally, popular colleges that had placed cut-offs below 95 per cent had been able to fill the seats. Cut-offs for both subjects in the first list was 92 per cent.
Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce programmes, set its cut-off at 97.75 per cent for B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons). However, SGTB Khalsa College had hit the headlines for demanding high percentage in the said course. They announced their first cut-off at 98 per cent for BCom (Hons) and 98.25 per cent for Economics.
Last year, most colleges reduced their cut-off by 0.25 to 1 per cent to 95 percent. In 2016, the percentage required for admission in the popular colleges remained between 97 and 98 per cent. However, in 2017, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTB Khalsa) set the first cut-off and second cut-off at 98.75 per cent and 96.75 per cent respectively.
English (Hons) also has a high cut-off — 98.5% for commerce students — similar to last year. For science students, it is 98%. Admissions, however, will take place following an aptitude test and an interview. The breakup is as follows: 5% for the test, 10% for the interview and 85% for Class XII board marks.
Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.
Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College Monday released the cut-offs, which marginally increased by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Being a religious minority college, St Stephen’s reserves 50% seats for Christians. It also releases separate cutoffs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. The college has 410 seats across 10 courses.
Gargi College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, and Aurobindo College (Evening) and have released their first cut off lists. St. Stephens College has released the first cut-off list earlier.
Similarly, for BA (Hons) Economics, SRCC demands 98.50 per cent from unreserved category, 96.75 per cent from OBC, 94.25 per cent from SC, 92.50 per cent from ST, 94.50 per cent from PwD and 95.50 per cent for Kashmiri migrants
For B Com (Hons) The cut-off for the general category is 97.75 per cent while for the OBC students, it is 95.50 per cent, 92.75 per cent for SC and 87.50 per cent for the ST category. In the PwD category, 86.75 per cent is demanded while for Kashmiri migrants, it is 88.75 per cent.
Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has today published its first cut-off and this year, there is a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.