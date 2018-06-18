DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: LSR demands 98.75% for BA, Physics stands at 98% in Hindu

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 18, 2018 10:50:32 pm
DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: Delhi University has released the first cut-off today.  The students can check the cut-off through the official website, du.ac.in.

Earlier today, Ram College of Commerce has released the first cut-off which witnessed a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.

St Stephen’s College also released the first cut-off with a marginal increase by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.

Live Blog

DU First Cut Off 2018 Live Updates: Check college wise cut-off at du.ac.in, you can also follow our live coverage in Hindi 

22:47 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Hindu demands 98% for Physics

Last year, the highest cut-off was 99.66 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College. In humanities stream, Khalsa College had set the highest cut-off at 99 per cent for BA (Hons) in Political Science. In science stream this year, the highest cut-off is 98 per cent for B.Sc (Hons) in Physics in Hindu College. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College also has a cut-off of 98 per cent for its B.Sc(Hons) in Computer Science course.

- PTI inputs

22:46 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
LSR demands 98.75% for BA

Delhi University Monday announced its first cut-off list for merit-based undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year, recording a drop in the minimum required marks as compared to last year. The highest cut-off this year is 98.75 per cent for BA (programme) in Lady Shri Ram College. Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) in Journalism, while LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) in Psychology.- PTI inputs 

22:14 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
DU College wise cut-off

22:09 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
College wise cut-off of Arts and Commerce

22:06 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
BA, B.COM college wise cut-off

21:43 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
DU first cut-off released at du.ac.in

The first Cut-Off list for admissions to various Undergraduate Courses (based on merit) of the University of Delhi for the Academic Year 2018-2019 will be notified / displayed by the different colleges of the University on Tuesday, the 19th June, 2018. The details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (First Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges are given in the enclosed charts. For details, with regard to variation in Cut-Off percentage, the candidates are advised to contact the respective colleges on Tuesday, the 19th June, 2018. As per scheduled already notified, the eligible candidates who meet the requirements notified in the First Admission Cut-Off list are further advised to complete their admission formalities in the Colleges concerned within the stipulated time, as notified earlier on the University Website.

21:33 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
SRCC releases first cut-off, 98.50% for BA (Economics)

21:29 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Kirori Mal College first cut-off for B.Sc, B.COM courses

21:27 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Kirori Mal College first cut-off for BA courses

21:07 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
What was cut-off for other courses in 2017

At Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, which had set a record for the highest cut-off for most subjects in the first list, the highest dip was for Chemistry (Hons), where the cut-off had come down by 2 per cent. For Political Science (Hons), which saw a 99 per cent cut-off in the first list, the figure had come down by 1.75 percentage point to 97.25 per cent.

But it is courses such as Geography, Sociology, Botany and Zoology, where the dip in cut-off varied between 0.5 and 2 percentage points. Incidentally, popular colleges that had placed cut-offs below 95 per cent had been able to fill the seats. Cut-offs for both subjects in the first list was 92 per cent.

21:06 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
BCom (Honours) and Economics cut-off in 2017

Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), ranked among the best in the country for commerce programmes, set its cut-off at 97.75 per cent for B.Com (hons) and Economics (hons). However, SGTB Khalsa College had hit the headlines for demanding high percentage in the said course. They announced their first cut-off at 98 per cent for BCom (Hons) and 98.25 per cent for Economics.

21:05 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
DU first cut-off: BA (English) cut-off in 2017

Last year, most colleges reduced their cut-off by 0.25 to 1 per cent to 95 percent. In 2016, the percentage required for admission in the popular colleges remained between 97 and 98 per cent. However, in 2017, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College (SGTB Khalsa) set the first cut-off and second cut-off at 98.75 per cent and 96.75 per cent respectively.

20:51 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
English (Hons) placed at 98.5% in St Stephen’s College

English (Hons) also has a high cut-off — 98.5% for commerce students — similar to last year. For science students, it is 98%. Admissions, however, will take place following an aptitude test and an interview. The breakup is as follows: 5% for the test, 10% for the interview and 85% for Class XII board marks.

20:49 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Economics placed at 98.75% in St Stephen’s

Like last year, Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. Students also need to have 90% in mathematics to make the cut. There has been an increase of 0.25-0.5 percentage points across the three streams, compared to last year.

20:45 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
DU admission 2018: What was first cut-off at St.Stephens

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College Monday released the cut-offs, which marginally increased by 0.25-1% for Humanities courses from last year. For science subjects, however, there is a slight drop in cut-offs. Being a religious minority college, St Stephen’s reserves 50% seats for Christians. It also releases separate cutoffs for students from humanities, science and commerce streams. The college has 410 seats across 10 courses.

20:41 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
DU cut-off 2018: Which colleges release first cut-off

Gargi College, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Kirori Mal College, and Aurobindo College (Evening) and have released their first cut off lists. St. Stephens College has released the first cut-off list earlier.

20:33 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
98.50 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics in SRCC

Similarly, for BA (Hons) Economics, SRCC demands 98.50 per cent from unreserved category, 96.75 per cent from OBC, 94.25 per cent from SC, 92.50 per cent from ST, 94.50 per cent from PwD and 95.50 per cent for Kashmiri migrants

20:30 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
97.75 per cent for BCom (Hons) in SRCC

For B Com (Hons) The cut-off for the general category is 97.75 per cent while for the OBC students, it is 95.50 per cent, 92.75 per cent for SC and 87.50 per cent for the ST category. In the PwD category, 86.75 per cent is demanded while for Kashmiri migrants, it is 88.75 per cent.

20:21 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
20:20 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Kirori Mal College releases cut-off, 97.75% in Economics, 97% in English
20:16 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
SRCC releases first cut-off, 0.75% increase in cut-off in BA Economics (Hons)

Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has today published its first cut-off and this year, there is a slight increase of 0.75 per cent in the BA Economics (Hons) programme. However, the cut-off for B Com (Hons) remains same for this year as well. To get admission to the Economics (Hons), the cut-off is 98.50 per cent while for B Com (Hons), it is 97.75 per cent.

The students who are aiming for Delhi University should keep in mind that there are lots of state, private universities available in Delhi which do not have high cut-offs. Apart from Delhi, there are renowned universities in all over India, like, Jadavpur University, Presidency University in Kolkata, University of Mumbai, Mumbai, University of Chennai, Chennai and private universities like Amity University, Ashoka University and O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonepat, Haryana, Manipal University in Jaipur, Symbiosis and FLAME in Pune, Bennett University and Shiv Nadar University in in Greater Noida, UP

