DU Fee Waiver Scheme: 1700 students applied, final list of beneficiaries soon

DU Fee Waiver Scheme: Around 1,700 students have applied for Delhi University’s Financial Support Scheme (FSS), an official said on Thursday. The scheme is for students belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS). The official stated that the university is yet to examine the applications and declare the final list of the students who will become beneficiaries of the scheme.

January 31 was the last date for applying for the scheme.

“We have received around 1,700 applications for the fee waiver scheme so far. The university through this scheme will extend the benefits of equity, access and quality with excellence, both in letter and spirit, to the financially weak students,” the official told PTI.

In keeping with the spirit of the government’s “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas” motto, the DU had announced the scheme in November last year.

The waiver includes all components of the fees paid by the students except the examination fee and the hostel fee.

Students from an economically weak background can get up to a 100 per cent fee waiver, depending on their family income. A full-time bona fide student studying in the university is eligible to apply for it.

“A student with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh (annually) will be eligible for up to 100 per cent fee waiver, while students with a family income of Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakhs can apply for a 50 per cent waiver,” the official said.

Based on their family income, a list will be prepared to see who all are eligible, the official said.

“It will be seen whether the students are eligible for full waiver or half. In case of confusion, we might call the students for an interview,” the official said.

Students with ER (essential repeat) and arrears of previous examination papers are not eligible to apply, according to the official.

The DU had asked students applying for the scheme to submit an annual family income certificate for the last financial year issued by the tehsildar or equivalent competent authority, copies of income tax returns of parents, wherever applicable, and copies of fee receipts.

A copy of a bank passbook showing the student’s name, account number, the IFSC code of the bank and a photograph pasted at the appropriate place were also sought.