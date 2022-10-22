scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

DU Faculty of Law forms committee to review ‘discrepancies’ in semester results 

Several students of the department have alleged that they were given zero marks or marked absent in the recently held examination.

du law facultyMembers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday protested against alleged discrepancies in the results, claiming 400 students have been declared as failed.

The Delhi University’s Faculty of Law on Friday said it has formed a committee to review allegations of discrepancies in the results of the LLB semester examination.

Several students of the department have alleged that they were given zero marks or marked absent in the recently held examination.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: CUET toppers make it to prestigious Delhi University colleges

“A grievance committee of the Faculty of Law is being formed to review all the discrepancies in the results of LLB II-IV-VI Term, August-2022 Examination, and the committee will resolve all the discrepancies as soon as possible,” Professor Usha Tandon, head and dean of the Faculty of Law, said.

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Friday protested against alleged discrepancies in the results, claiming 400 students have been declared as failed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:04:23 am
Next Story

Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement